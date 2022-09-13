Let the news come to you

To truly be a part of the outcome, you have to be a part of the process. That is why I am proud of Joe Flynn who is running for Gallatin County Commissioner for our great community. He is in the process.

Had Flynn not made the commitment to run for county commissioner, his opponent would have walked into a six-year position, unopposed! Flynn committed to the process. We need balance in our county. He has rolled up his sleeves and is working to serve Gallatin County with the goal to be your county commissioner.

A county commissioner has an important role and is involved in most decisions made in our county from budgets, infrastructure, development, water, health and more. Joe’s seasoned experience in managing businesses, leading successful teams, working with others, balancing budgets and competing priorities is what our growing county needs. This experience, coupled with his values of family and community involvement, make him the right choice for commissioner. He works here. He volunteers here. His family is here. No one will work harder for you.

