Letter to the editor: Joe Biden can't continue as president past 2024 Mike Zell Nov 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I voted for President Biden as the alternative was unthinkable for me. I thought I would not agree with Biden’s policies and sadly I was all too right.First, his withdrawal from Afghanistan was a disaster of his making. We needed out but actions taken at his command were an embarrassment. This was not a success no matter what he said.Second, his pumping too much money into the economy has led to the highest inflation rate in decades. His advisers say this is temporary. Would they please join me at the grocery store and gas pump to convince me this is only temporary? Please define temporary. Third, his choice to have the vice president in charge of the border was a sick joke. During a conference regarding the border she was in Vietnam, I guess Antarctica was closed. Her approval rating is even lower than his if that is numerically possible. Another disaster of his making.Fourth, there have been discussions to pay illegal aliens (trespassers) for separating them from their children. I saw the president saying on television that this was not true. However talk persists that payments will be made to illegals — large payments. Is it any wonder that the president's popularity rating is rapidly dropping.Lastly, in his appearances he appears neither competent nor secure. Surely this cannot be the Democratic candidate for 2024. But who? Could it be the incredible disappearing vice president? We need help. I weep. Mike ZellBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe Biden Politics Economics Vice President Rating Approval Withdrawal Illegal Making Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Yellowstone National Park and the case for wonder Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Holiday deals for health insurance, too Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Trump Republicans lack integrity, courage to govern Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Attorney general keeps wading into culture wars Posted: 12 a.m. Preserving ethics: Coalition launches outdoor etiquette campaign Posted: Nov. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back