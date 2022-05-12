I'm sure you are aware of those Chronicle contributors who toss around the words socialism, Marxism, communism, fascism, and even that contradictory duo, fascism-communism. The main tenets of these social and political systems are briefly, (1) revolution from the bottom up — not the top down, although a dictator emerges afterwards, like Stalin, Hitler, Mao Tse Tung, Putin, and other would-be autocrats; (2) elimination of capitalism and control of the means of production and the economy by the state; (3) this latter would involve the end of large corporations such as Exxon, Apple, Microsoft, Conoco, and your business, etc. A real possibility?
Now by tossing these words about these writers are either trying to deceive you, scare you, or don't know what they are talking about. You choose. Do you really think our system based on capital is in danger of being taken over by the federal government? (They mean Democrats.) To be sure, certain functions and programs are indeed operated by the federal government: like the military, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and more recently the American Rescue and the Infrastructure Plans; and various divisions such as OSHA, HUD, CDC, etc. All these entail what Daines and Rosendale call “reckless spending.”
Our recent history, however, shows that there was an attempt to take over the country by force from the bottom up (and the top down): that is, Jan. 6. This was not directed by socialists, Marxists, or communists, but by these: mobs; Q-Anons, some armed — egged on by Donald Trump during his long speech; and collaborators now identified: e.g., Giuliani and others — with the express intent to overthrow our government by taking over the Capitol and disrupting the counting of Electoral College votes.
Socialism, Marxism, communism here? Sooner establish colonies on Mars, Neptune, or Pluto.
