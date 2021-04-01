Time to address the real problem in Washington, DC. It is time for our senators and representatives to be subjected to term limits.
Our president is subject to term limits. Why not the members of Congress? It is time to remove the career politicians who only care about their power and not their citizens. There are examples of this on both sides of the aisle and this should not be a partisan issue.
When our representatives stay in office too long they only care about the power they have and how to keep it. They become the servants of the lobbyists and the dark money pacs and not us. Democrats and Republicans should care about this issue. Our state representatives in Montana are subject to term limits. Why not our two senators and one House member?
I ask that you consider this not as a partisan issue but a common sense issue. When your representatives are no longer working for you it is time for a change in the way business is done. Unfortunately this will probably never happen due to the fact that the people who would vote on this issue are the ones that would be directly affected. Conflict of interest?