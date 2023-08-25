Let the news come to you

When I was young I lived with my mom, and I was a military kid. It was fun at first, but at some point I got tired of traveling around all of the time. I had teachers tell me that I was a dreamer, but that I would never amount to anything.

I’ve lived in this town for thirty years, and what I see concerns me.

I look out for my neighbors, I care for animals deeply, and I am a leader in Bozeman Tenants United.

