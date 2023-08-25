When I was young I lived with my mom, and I was a military kid. It was fun at first, but at some point I got tired of traveling around all of the time. I had teachers tell me that I was a dreamer, but that I would never amount to anything.
I’ve lived in this town for thirty years, and what I see concerns me.
I look out for my neighbors, I care for animals deeply, and I am a leader in Bozeman Tenants United.
The costs of simply surviving in this town are outrageous. Between healthcare, rent, food, and whatever else life throws at you, we cannot keep going the way things have been. Who is going to work when the workers don’t have livable wages? We are getting squeezed out of our town.
I don’t want my money to go to greedy developers and out of state investors when it could be going to feed hungry humans and animals. We need affordable homes for poor and unhoused people in Bozeman. Mother Earth is a gift from God, and we can’t let that be corrupted by greed. We need to be able to take care of it and share space with each other.
If we don’t take a stand to help each other, we don’t get a seat at the table to make decisions that are important for our wellbeing. You need to fight for what you care for, and I know that I care for this city. We need more than empty promises. We need the City Commission to ban second home short term rentals, and subsidize owners to turn them into long term housing for Bozeman tenants. We are not going to stand by and take this anymore. Housing saves lives.
Cheryl Delaney
Bozeman
