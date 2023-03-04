Let the news come to you

Ofttimes it’s hard to be a Republican. Now is one of those times.

How can my party expel (can they actually do that?) a highly respected former governor like Marc Racicot but support a proven prevaricator and phony like George Santos.?

How can Republican leaders in D.C. promote to important committees a congresswoman who has promoted a crackpot theory that California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers controlled by George Soros?

