Ofttimes it’s hard to be a Republican. Now is one of those times.
How can my party expel (can they actually do that?) a highly respected former governor like Marc Racicot but support a proven prevaricator and phony like George Santos.?
How can Republican leaders in D.C. promote to important committees a congresswoman who has promoted a crackpot theory that California wildfires were caused by Jewish space lasers controlled by George Soros?
How can a political party take 15 votes to elect a leader then have a minority so hamstring him that his every decision is subject to their approval? What did he give away to achieve his ends? Has his ambition over stepped itself and landed in the ever spinning D.C. vortex of power politics which dragged down both John Boehner and Paul Ryan?
Is there a way to explain how a disgraced Cabinet secretary who was forced to resign from the Trump administration (a low bar indeed) yet wins election for Congress against a highly qualified Democratic opponent? Will he fool us again? Or is he using this platform as a stepping stone for him to run against our highly competent current senator, Mr. Tester.
Lastly, as a believer in limited government and individual responsibility why have members of our present Republican Legistature submitted a plethora of amendments to the Constitution limiting individual rights but mostly women rights?
I have a wife, a daughter, daughter-in-law and 2 granddaughters. I resent and object to personal agenda driven legislators in Helena limiting and restricting the rights of my and your family.
Will this letter get me kicked out of the Republican Party? I await a response suitable for framing or flushing as the case maybe.
Mike Zell
Bozeman
