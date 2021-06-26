We all certainly know, without any doubt, that it was Trump who brought — from all over the country — the many protestors to Washington, those who proceeded to be the rioters, beaters, poisoners, killers, the injurers of 140-plus people, destroying so much of the buildings and the offices and the equipment to obey Trump for the event on Jan. 6. If anyone doubts that, it is only necessary to look at the TV pictures and see the endless film still being shown, over and over to continued audiences, classes, and families.
There are still many questions around, many which I can’t help but consider ludicrous, people asking whether Trump is criminally liable for all that happened during that siege, the breach, and his people’s destruction of so many offices and rooms.
Surely all of us, seeing videos of Trump telling his crowd from all over the country that he looked forward to meeting them near the building (where, not surprisingly, he neglected to show up, despite promising that he would) suggesting they go and "raise hell" after beating their way into the Congressional building.
During the fallout after his clear responsibility for the above, Trump faced the possibility of impeachment on a charge of incitement of insurrection. He denied (incredibly) responsibility for the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol, saying his remarks before the siege were appropriate. He told reporters that when he spoke before the assault — in which he urged supporters to march on the Capitol and fight — he said he believed his role in the event was completely appropriate.
My feeling is that it’s by no means over, Trump having gained his second impeachment, will soon be going to court — several courts — with dozens of lawyers already, currently bringing truth to us and to the world.