Afghanistan, my heart is broken by the tragedy, but the decision to end the 'Forever War' of my generation was the right one.

I'm torn by saying that. In 2003-04, the Army put me in Bagram, and soon after my platoon was patrolling the Pech River Valley and earning our combat badges. Later, in Ghazni, a colleague died, more were badly wounded. Are we disrespecting them by leaving now? I struggle to answer. But the cost is too high and the mission impossible.

Since 9/11, about 2,448 American service members’ lives were lost in Afghanistan, more if you count those who died after, some by their own hand, some right here in Bozeman. And over the last 20 years, the U.S. has spent $2 trillion in Afghanistan, authorized by Democrats and Republicans. It didn't do us much good. For years the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, and my own friends who went back again and again, reported that the government and security forces were corrupt and ineffective from top to bottom. And a few more years were not going to fix it, nor destroy Al Qaeda, or prevent the Taliban from sacking Kabul.

We have learned again that we should not try to rebuild nations. But all of this isn't to suggest we turn our backs completely. The U.S. should continue evacuating those Afghans we can, whether they have helped us directly or are seeking asylum in fear for their lives.

Troy Carter

Bozeman

