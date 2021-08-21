Letter to the editor: It was time to leave Afghanistan, but we can't turn our backs completely Troy Carter Aug 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Afghanistan, my heart is broken by the tragedy, but the decision to end the 'Forever War' of my generation was the right one.I'm torn by saying that. In 2003-04, the Army put me in Bagram, and soon after my platoon was patrolling the Pech River Valley and earning our combat badges. Later, in Ghazni, a colleague died, more were badly wounded. Are we disrespecting them by leaving now? I struggle to answer. But the cost is too high and the mission impossible. Since 9/11, about 2,448 American service members’ lives were lost in Afghanistan, more if you count those who died after, some by their own hand, some right here in Bozeman. And over the last 20 years, the U.S. has spent $2 trillion in Afghanistan, authorized by Democrats and Republicans. It didn't do us much good. For years the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, and my own friends who went back again and again, reported that the government and security forces were corrupt and ineffective from top to bottom. And a few more years were not going to fix it, nor destroy Al Qaeda, or prevent the Taliban from sacking Kabul.We have learned again that we should not try to rebuild nations. But all of this isn't to suggest we turn our backs completely. The U.S. should continue evacuating those Afghans we can, whether they have helped us directly or are seeking asylum in fear for their lives. Troy CarterBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags U.s. Afghanistan Politics Military Republicans Back Afghan Democrats Platoon Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: The Bozeman Symphony is making some big changes Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Trees a simple, vital resource that Bozeman neglects Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support Herrington in municipal court judge race Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Eschew extremism, be reasonable, meet in the middle Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Climate assessment brings predictions into focus Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back