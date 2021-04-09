Just curious: Are all of you Trump-haters happy? Is this the Utopia you were expecting?
Are you happy with the new higher cost of living here in Cali-fornicated Bozeman? Happy the price of gas will be over $3/gal by summer. Waiting for the buses to arrive with the new wave of worldwide lawbreaking humanity which one can assume you will welcome into your homes and support them while they wait for taxpayer paid ‘goodies’? Happy the West Coast is emptying into our community and bringing their overbuilding/over-regulating/over-taxing/over-the-top everything that makes a once beautiful small ranch/farm town with a small college attached, into a city with everything that makes city living less pleasant than what most of us came here to escape? Happy with the aggressive drivers and litter?
And are you happy with the never-ending construction? Where are you environmentalists, huh? Happy that northeastern Montana had its economy destroyed? Like wearing masks? I could continue.
An answer is not expected, but it would be interesting if all the Trump haters out there would take a moment and express the happiness they are experiencing and answer: 'How’s it going'?