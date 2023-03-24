Let the news come to you

I wanted to offer my support for a recent letter by Mr. Dennis Curran about the over-development being rubber stamped by the city commission. While the city commissioners have good intentions and are in a difficult position managing competing interests, it seems they are catering to certain groups at the ends of the spectrum, wealthy developers and people unable to afford housing.

This misguided attempt to balance interests, in turn, largely ignores the wishes and interests of the residents in the middle who are annoyed by and suffer the consequences of this “high-density” development. The argument is that “high-density” development will prevent sprawl and make housing more affordable. However, people and cars equal sprawl just as much as, if not more than, rows of single-family homes. Float any river or hike any trail and that becomes evident.

With low-density development, at least I get to keep my view, there is less noise, my property value is retained, and not as many vehicles are clogging the streets. Before there was “high-density” development, I didn’t have what appeared to be a meth deal behind my house a mile from the high school or a dangerous, unattended pit bull roaming my neighborhood attacking an older woman and her dog. Both incidents were within the last year of this push for “high-density” housing.

