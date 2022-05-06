Support Local Journalism


Congressional candidate Cora Neumann proposes in TV ads to “go after rich outsiders.” Should I be looking over my shoulder in fear because she might go after me?

After frequent visits for six years, I fell in love with this magical place and moved here two years ago from Washington to be closer to my two sons. I can’t afford to retire so at age 71 I work full time for a national nonprofit. I don’t think that makes me rich but is Ms. Neumann going after me anyway?

I shop locally and participate in local civic events like community cleanups. I stormed the field with all the other fans when our Bobcats defeated South Dakota State. I have attended virtual gatherings hosted by the Board of Regents, joined groups in celebrating the state Constitution’s 50th anniversary, and learned through MSU continuing education programs. I pay local and state taxes, contribute to local charities including MSU, and have voted in every election. I can’t attend church yet because my denomination is still only meeting online, but I have worshipped in a different way, on the summit of Mt. Blackmore.

Ms. Neumann’s animosity toward me seems to make her the outlier because everyone I have met in Bozeman is warm, caring, and very welcoming—Montana values she doesn’t demonstrate. If she’s “going after” me, what have I done wrong and why should I be afraid of her? Or, maybe I should ask, why is she afraid of me?

Ken Mundt

Bozeman

