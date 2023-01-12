I watched the proceedings play out in the House of Chaos and Dysfunction as it unfurled. What a scene!! McCarthy finally won and he stated the first bill to be brought up is to eliminate the funding for the IRS. Really?
Let's look at a real life situation which most of Congress can not relate to. If you ran a business would it make sense to allocate the least amount of your resources to the department that collects the money you need to operate the business? Unfortunately most members of Congress have no idea how to run a business and the government can just print money whenever they want.
Consider why the Republicans do not want the IRS to be adequately funded? Their biggest donors are the wealthy who have the resources to avoid paying their fair share. Would more of them be audited? Would we collect more revenue? How unfair of a concept to have the wealthy pay what they owe. I have been a practicing CPA for over 40 years and can tell you that the lack of funding hurts the ordinary taxpayers more. Imagine due to lack of personnel you had to wait for over six months for your tax refund? Should you wait that long for your own money?
It is time to ignore the scare threats and adequately fund the only agency that collects money so the government can function.
Michael Bittner
Bozeman
