The House of Representatives passed a resolution establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the storming of our Capitol on Jan. 6. We can all agree this was an outrageous event that we should be ashamed of.
This was not Democrat vs Republican, this event was an attack on American democracy. Why would anyone not want to find out the reasons behind it? Are we so blind to just accept the lies being told by the Republican Party?
The Senate Republicans in the aftermath of the attack condemned former President Trump for his part in the event. Now when it comes time to look into it they are afraid of upsetting him. When did one man become bigger than American democracy? It is really a sad day when these people are willing to hand over control to a known liar.
It makes me wonder what our forefathers would think. Remember George Washington left the presidency after two terms as he did not want to become a king. Perhaps the former president should read some history instead of getting everything from Fox News!