Two recent articles recently published in the Bozeman Chronicle highlight two important yet apparently conflicting priorities for the city of Bozeman. The Feb. 16, 2022, article entitled — “Bozeman Officials Talk Solutions for Water Problems,” asserts that by 2033, given Bozeman’s current growth, Bozeman’s demand for water would exceed supply from Hyalite reservoir, and city commissioners are signaling strong support for instituting strict water restrictions for water use in Bozeman.
Curiously, only four days later, A Feb. 20 article, entitled - “As Bozeman’s Growth Moves Fast, Resident’s Bristle”, asserts that the existing Bozeman city growth plan requires more high density development and infill as Bozeman commissioners continue its breathtakingly fast-paced approval of development after development.
The irony of city officials holding these two policy positions simultaneously is quite disturbing. There is an old axiom in boxing that says — “Don’t Lean into a Left Hook.” Yet it appears that different city agencies have a profound disconnect in city priorities, where the unfettered pursuit of the city growth policies seemingly flies in the face of a coherent water management plan and potentially aggravates the need for future water restrictions. Wouldn’t the proper and prudent allocation and management of a scarce natural resource such as the city’s water supply temper or at least highly influence the city’s growth plan and the city’s decisions on future development?
The failure to properly integrate these goals is a glaring deficiency in the current growth plan. Prudent decision-making with regard to future development while acknowledging the concurrent limitations of Bozeman’s water resources should be a basic tenet in the Bozeman growth planning and policies.
