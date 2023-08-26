Let the news come to you

“After becoming aware of our commitment to gender-inclusive language, Dr. Susan Wicklund requested the name change and the board unanimously agreed to enact her request.” — Montana Abortion Access Project.

The implication herein is obvious, the deliberate deceit is subtle, and the intentions are obscure. The results are ugly, hurtful, and serve no purpose other than to malign a hero.

During her many years of service to humanity, Dr. Wicklund never questioned or judged her patient’s identities nor ability to pay.

