“After becoming aware of our commitment to gender-inclusive language, Dr. Susan Wicklund requested the name change and the board unanimously agreed to enact her request.” — Montana Abortion Access Project.
The implication herein is obvious, the deliberate deceit is subtle, and the intentions are obscure. The results are ugly, hurtful, and serve no purpose other than to malign a hero.
During her many years of service to humanity, Dr. Wicklund never questioned or judged her patient’s identities nor ability to pay.
Despite the murder of one of her mentors, and repeated threats against her life, Dr. Wicklund maintained her steadfast belief in the rights of all people to freely identify as they choose, and she champions the modern movement to acknowledge that we need to dispense with the erroneous and damaging assumption that there are only two acceptable human genders.
The use of gender-neutral wording is laudable. Dr. Wicklund asked the Board of the Fund that honored her name for the last decade to please include “women” as well as any other gender designations in their terminology.
The Board insisted on excluding all mention of “women” and then carefully worded their announcement of the name change to insinuate that Dr. Wicklund acted out of personal prejudice against LGBTQ people.
This action has caused needless anguish and unleashed a new torrent of venomous acrimony and threats to Dr. Wicklund.
The celebration of inclusivity is severely hindered by the needless exclusiveness, the lack of honesty and the deliberate distortion by the Board.
Dr. Wicklund and all of us deserve nothing less than complete truthfulness.
Margarita McLarty
Livingston
