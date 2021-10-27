Letter to the editor: Innovative, creative solutions needed for Bozeman Jennifer Madgic Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Over the past year, census results revealed news about our community that was not completely unexpected: Bozeman’s population had surpassed 50,000, moving the city from a micropolitan to a metropolitan classification.For those who value the slower pace of Bozeman’s past and all the benefits of small-town living, this isn’t good news.If you’ve lived here all your life, 20 years or just two years, Bozeman’s rapid growth rate is likely impacting you in some way: high property taxes, traffic, noise, friends moving away, crowded trailheads, a city pushing infill, dismal rental options, out-of-reach home prices. Perhaps you own a business and can’t find workers, maybe you’re a worker and can’t find a decent job, or maybe you just moved here from out of state, and you think everything is great.To say the times are challenging is almost a joke. The good news is we are a community of diverse individuals who don’t accept status quo and who expect progressive solutions to our issues. Bozeman isn’t the first community to experience rapid growth and change, and we don’t have to accept patterns of the past that have led to inefficient, automobile-dependent sprawl, a housing crisis, or infill that unreasonably burdens one part of town.We need innovative, creative solutions and we need to sit down and listen to one another.From protecting our way of life, our outdoor and agricultural heritage, our wildlife, our neighborhoods, to ensuring we are a community that celebrates diversity, and fully embraces equity and inclusion, we need to take on the challenge of change.This is our time to aspire to solutions that include everyone’s best interest, stand the test of time, and don’t spoil what we all love about Bozeman. Jennifer MadgicBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman News Economics Work Solution City Community Inclusion Equity Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Replogle, Marguerite "Margie" Leona Posted: 1 a.m. Lewis, Samuel Joseph Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans will be a pillar of justice for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic, Coburn, Cunningham should stay on commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen the wrong choice for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back