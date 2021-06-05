Democracy can be defined as “a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state.” The rub of course is in the term “eligible members.” Initially it was just white male landowners. Later it expanded to all white males, then post-Civil War to males of any color and finally in the early 1900s to women.
Post-Civil War, white Southerners, afraid of freed slaves, used fear (the KKK) and voting laws (Jim Crow) to suppress the black vote. Only in 1965 did Congress strike down Jim Crow laws and make voting by people of color a reality.
But, Jim Crow didn’t die in 1965. In 1980, Paul Weyrich, co-founder of the Heritage Foundation, said “I don’t want everybody to vote, our leverage in the elections goes up as the voting populace goes down.” Last month this view was echoed by Kevin Williamson, a conservative commentator, who said in the National Review, “the republic would be better served by having fewer — but better — voters.”
The Republican reaction to 2020 election losses is to severely limit voting by people of color through restrictive voting laws, justified by the unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Democracy scholars see these movements turning several Republican led states into political systems that no longer meet the minimum conditions for free and fair elections. In other words, Republicans fear there may be too much democracy in those states.
In Kevin Williamson’s thinking, “better” translates to “white.” But, ignorance at the polls isn’t a function of skin color. Rather, it’s a function of an uninformed electorate that is too swayed by propaganda campaigns and is too dependent on news sources that cater to one political agenda or another. Those are the problems we have to address if we want a true and healthy democracy.