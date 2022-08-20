Republicans blame President Biden for inflation in the United States, but there is a parallel increase in inflation in the European Union, Canada, and elsewhere. Is Biden responsible for that? Since so much of material and goods are outsourced to other countries — because corporations want their profit margins to be high — the disruption of supply chains, shipping, and a shortage of goods yields more inflation. Biden is blamed for the rise in gas and oil prices, but oil prices are set by the cost of crude oil and the profiteering of oil companies. As for gasoline shortages, did you know that three million barrels of US crude everyday are sold overseas? Many US refineries processing 800,000 barrels of oil a day are inactive, never having been repaired! Shortage equals inflation. Is Biden responsible for that?
Why are rising rents and new house prices included in general inflation? The price of wheat has been cut almost in half since its high in March and June 2022, yet prices of wheat-derived products have yet to be lowered. Elsewhere, Southwest Airlines' second-quarter profits doubled. A dearth in microchips from overseas is another driver of inflation. It results in a shortage of inventories, causing a rise in new and used car prices. So car manufacturers profit at the expense of consumers.
Then there is COVID-caused inflation; and Russia's invasion of Ukraine; and high consumer demand, which creates an imbalance of supply and demand. Various costs of goods and services have risen, almost immediately after the start of COVID. Remember that inflation began when Trump was president. How about some critical thinking and better research before accusing Biden and Democrats as the cause of inflation. Know that Republicans will hang their hats on any hatrack they make.
