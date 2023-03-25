Montana's nonpartisan selection of judges and justices is fast becoming a relic of the past. In the 2022 general election the GOP openly endorsed and raised money in support of a candidate for Montana's Supreme Court. Legislative bills have been introduced calling for "partisan" judicial elections and also to empower the Governor to appoint members of the Supreme Court. The Chronicle has drawn attention to this issue and urges voters to be very suspicious of politically endorsed candidates. It calls for making candidates stand for impartiality. This is sound advice and raises the question of how voters can educate themselves regarding candidates.
Missouri adopted the "Merit System" of selecting judges in 1940. Sixteen states have since followed suit including Wyoming and Colorado. The merit system creates non-partisan "selection commissions" to address judicial vacancies. When one occurs the commission accepts applications, interviews applicants, conducts background checks and narrows the field to two or three candidates. Their names are submitted to the governor who appoints one to fill the vacant position. After serving a short term that judge "stands for retention." The electorate votes yes or no. If retained the judge again stands for retention after serving a specified term.
A commission is also created to track the performance of sitting judges. Its findings are made public thereby better informing the voter on a judge's performance. Importantly the judges do not campaign for retention, thus eliminating the need to raise campaign funds and actively campaign.
Currently we are moving in the wrong direction. An independent judiciary is fundamental to our democracy, Montana should adopt the merit system. It has worked well in other states and would work well in Montana.
Stephen Gerdes
Bozeman
