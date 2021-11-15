Letter to the editor: In just nine months, Dems have destroyed America Dan Klusmann Nov 15, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thousands of people are dead or suffering thanks to Democratic policies on Afghanistan, the border, and failure to uphold law and order. (Children in major city parks shouldn’t be dodging bullets!) All this flies in the face of Democratic lies about caring for people.Americans will soon be dealing with hyper-inflation because our Democratic leadership is too dumb to understand how the economy works. They push massive socialist spending bills and justify them by scaring the public with climate change threats. They promise to tax just the rich while ignoring that their policies actually crush the poor! A Reuters article just confirmed that Dems are holding up proposed drug pricing cuts as a result of being the largest beneficiaries of the pharmaceutical industry’s campaign donations. At the same time they propose giving millions of our tax dollars to illegal aliens.Democratic leaders all lied when they said they were against vaccine mandates. Now they are putting thousands of Americans, including health care workers out of work with those very mandates. They focus on things that government should keep its nose out of. Instead, they should be protecting our borders, securing the safety of our citizens, and promoting a strong economy that allows our people the opportunity to enjoy historical success. Democrats have only succeeded in one area — destroying our country in just nine months when most of us thought it would take them several years!Free enterprise competition is the greatest driver of success the world's ever known, not nanny state socialism. Simple as that! Dan KlusmannBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Enterprise Thousand Politics Economics State Socialism American Policy Border Competition Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Live performers find red state rules a tough act to follow Posted: 4 p.m. Montana ballot initiative at center of controversial FEC decision Posted: 11 a.m. Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Business briefs for Nov. 14, 2021 Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 People in business for Nov. 14, 2021 Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back