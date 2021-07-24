Letter to the editor: In caring for lawns, respect our shared resources Ford and Austin Smith Jul 24, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you have taken a walk around town lately, I am sure you have seen the “We’re Doing Our Part” signs. The City recently declared a Stage 2 Drought Advisory and put up these signs. A good idea, but they got the promotion language slightly — but importantly — wrong: they are promoting “mowing less frequently” instead of “mowing taller.” I recently jogged by one such sign at the Bozeman Library, stuck into buzz cut-short grass. The library (and many other lawn managers around town) are destroying their grass’s root systems by mowing short, no matter how infrequently they do so. Stunted root systems aren’t able to do the vital ecosystem processes we need them to do: reach deep to water that is less evaporation prone, build topsoil and better structure via pushing soil life deeper, and store sponge building (and climate cooling) carbon to name a few.Ideally we could all go back in time and replace our Kentucky bluegrass mixes with water-saving native or native-ish grass species. Barring that or starting over, we all have to manage the best we can with what we have. That means watering deeply and infrequently, properly maintaining our sprinkler systems, mowing tall, aerating annually, and using organic biological fertility programs that build soil instead of chemical fertilizers and herbicides that damage soil life. It is incumbent upon all of us to take care of our lawns in a way that respects our shared, scarce resources. With the good management techniques mentioned above, we can slowly break down construction hardpan, build deeper root systems, and make much better use of the water we receive naturally and the portion we choose to apply to our lawns. We are all in this dry future together. Let’s start managing better today by raising those mower decks! Ford and Austin SmithBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Root System Lawn Hardpan Agriculture Gardening Building Industry Structure Soil Ecosystem Topsoil Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Spike in COVID-19 cases is tragic, unnecessary Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: 'Wokeness' on the editorial page misses the mark Posted: 12 a.m. Water demand drops in first week of Bozeman's drought restrictions Posted: 12 a.m. Workforce housing in Big Sky inching forward Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Speak up to stop extreme wolf-killing measures Posted: July 23, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back