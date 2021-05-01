There are important amendments being quietly proposed to the Bozeman Pass Zoning District. Unfortunately, the county is not directly notifying property owners.
The Bozeman Pass Zoning District was formed 15 years ago by citizen’s initiative. It took two years and many, many meetings for us to find an agreeable plan. Now our work is being seriously undermined, with minimal notification to the landowners.
Proposed changes appear to be:
1. Residents will have to get permits/variances for all building and activity on their property. Currently this is not required for Uses Allowed by Right.
2. Currently there are minimal guidelines such as setbacks/height etc. — with these proposed amendments, there will be many restrictions, such as for building a new shed or remodeling.
3. There may no longer be specified bonding or reclamation requirements for developing gas/mineral rights designated in the regulations.
4. County rules may supersede many of our agreed regulations if there is any conflict.
5. The definition of agriculture would change to a much more restrictive definition.
These proposed amendments will facilitate the Gallatin County Planning Department having control of the use of our land rather than our being protected by our unique citizen initiated zoning district. Our stated goals and mission in the Bozeman Pass Zoning District are to protect the wildlife corridor, and the agricultural, rural nature of the district. Our current zoning regulations have done a good job of that.
We are creating a Bozeman Pass Citizen’s Advisory Board in response to this heavy-handed, top-down amendment process. If you are interested in serving, please contact us.