County Commissioner Zach Brown recently spent an evening at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center describing the history of the current Law & Justice Center and the background behind the proposal to build a new facility.

Those who attended the Holy Rosary High School, which was the original facility then reconfigured into the present Law & Justice Center, likely were skeptical when the change of usage occurred and for good reason. Now it is apparent that the building is woefully inappropriate for such usage. Further compounding skepticism, when the justice system demands warranted a third courtroom, expediency resulted in addition of a prefab structure tacked on the north end of the building and aptly coined as the “Shed of Justice.”

Obviously, with rampant growth in this area, expanded court services are required. A new, much better constructed facility is a critical need for Gallatin County. Circumstance and good planning decisions have resulted in Bozeman city courts moving to a municipal facility and the county sheriff facilities moving to Four Corners. Thus the scope and scale of the proposed new Law & Justice Center has been significantly reduced from that proposed in the previous failed bond election. It is now imperative to support this proposal for a new facility. Vote yes.

Dick Shockley

Gallatin Gateway 

