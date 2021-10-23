Letter to the editor: Imperative that we get a new county courts building Dick Shockley Oct 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save County Commissioner Zach Brown recently spent an evening at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center describing the history of the current Law & Justice Center and the background behind the proposal to build a new facility.Those who attended the Holy Rosary High School, which was the original facility then reconfigured into the present Law & Justice Center, likely were skeptical when the change of usage occurred and for good reason. Now it is apparent that the building is woefully inappropriate for such usage. Further compounding skepticism, when the justice system demands warranted a third courtroom, expediency resulted in addition of a prefab structure tacked on the north end of the building and aptly coined as the “Shed of Justice.” Obviously, with rampant growth in this area, expanded court services are required. A new, much better constructed facility is a critical need for Gallatin County. Circumstance and good planning decisions have resulted in Bozeman city courts moving to a municipal facility and the county sheriff facilities moving to Four Corners. Thus the scope and scale of the proposed new Law & Justice Center has been significantly reduced from that proposed in the previous failed bond election. It is now imperative to support this proposal for a new facility. Vote yes. Dick ShockleyGallatin Gateway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Planning Building Industry Politics Law & Justice Center Decision Prefab Zach Brown Structure Need Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn, Madgic and Cunningham deserve support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic has the background we need on city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans the steady hand we need as city court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge Congress to protect our wildlife and water Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Republican Party's policies are killing business Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back