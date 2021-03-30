In office for only two months, the Biden administration’s progressive policies have already created a completely foreseeable and avoidable border crisis. US Customs and Border Protection has reported a 61% increase in unaccompanied children over January and encountered more than 100,000 inadmissible aliens during the month of February of which 96,974 were apprehended after crossing the border illegally. The number of border apprehensions in February was the highest number recorded in that month since 2006.
Potential illegal immigrants don’t read or take seriously President Biden's pronouncements in the New York Times or the Washington Post but make the journey based on what they hear from human smugglers and those who have successfully crossed illegally into the US interior and avoided deportation. The media have kept from the public the increasing numbers of illegal immigrants from Asia, the Middle East and Africa. For example, Reuters reported in July 2019, “the number of Africans registered by Mexican authorities tripled in the first four months of 2019 compared with the same period a year ago.”
Progressives believed that all of Trump's immigration policies were bad and had to be reversed. We are now seeing the result of this naïve and ill-considered policy reversal, something we should keep in mind in 2022.
