Numerous media, including the Chronicle, demonstrate that major conservation organizations, journalists, and the general public are unaware of and ignoring the concept of genetic drift as it relates to population sizes needed to maintain genetic quality of wildlife.
Genetic drift refers to random changes across generations in the genetic makeup (genome) of a population. A genome refers to the diversity of forms of genes (alleles) that occur in a population and how these alleles are organized within individual animals to provide allele-combinations that determine animal characteristics. In small populations, drift results in a gradual loss of some alleles from a genome. In the wild, with large populations, natural selection overcomes and actually uses these random changes in genomes, across each generation, to maintain a population’s genetic adaptations to its environment — that is, to maintain a majority of animals with characteristics that favor continuing survival and reproductive success.
Briefly, genetic drift in small populations causes simplification and disorganization of a population genome. This negative effect on a population is exacerbated as drift hinders the process of natural selection.
In discussing effects in small populations of wildlife, many authors refer only to inbreeding problems, and ignore genetic drift. In the smallest populations, inbreeding produces offspring with, often obvious, negative characteristics. In contrast, effects of genetic drift are far less obvious and occur more slowly across several generations. However, to avoid “significant” negative levels of inbreeding requires a few hundred animals; whereas avoiding negative effects of genetic drift requires a few thousand.
Ignoring genetic drift is a growing wildlife conservation problem, as habitats become less wild, weakening natural selection, and populations become smaller and more fragmented, notably grizzly bears, wolves, bison and wolverine. Accepting negative aspects of genetic drift is a failure of wildlife conservation.
