I recently read an unfounded rant about Montana’s Supreme Court saying its judges are biased and were all confirmed by liberal governors. That claim is entirely false, displaying the critic’s ignorance of how judges come to be on the Court. That diatribe was aimed at blocking the re-election of Justice Ingrid Gustafson, who has a twenty-year record of impartiality and integrity as a judge.
It's true that Montanan judges are sometimes appointed by a governor to fill a vacancy. Yet these appointments are temporary. These judges eventually have to be elected by the voters. In the case of Gustafson, she initially was appointed to the bench at the district court level by a Republican, not a liberal, governor. Overall, Montana’s Supreme Court is highly respected, and members of the nonpartisan Montana Bar Association recently gave it a 90% approval rating.
Gustafson’s opponent, Helena lobbyist James Brown, is known as the king of dark money because he’s so effective at funneling mostly out-of-state special interest money into Montana’s election campaigns. Brown has zero judicial experience. Absolutely none.
False and unfounded claims are aimed at spreading confusion. Ignore them, listen to the facts, and reelect Judge Ingrid Gustafson — an experienced and unbiased judge.
Philip Williams
Bozeman
