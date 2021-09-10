Letter to the editor: If you get vaccinated, we're all better protected Barbara Prager Sep 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a recent letter to their local paper, 32 health care providers in Livingston gave their “best advice” on how to avoid COVID. That advice emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when appropriate. To their advice, I want to offer some important new information to folks who say they don’t need a COVID vaccine.Some people who already got sick with COVID and have recovered believe they are protected just as well as vaccinated people. Science tells us otherwise. Several studies show that COVID survivors who never got vaccinated are actually at a much higher risk of re-infection than those who were fully vaccinated. In fact, one study shows that survivors who refused to get vaccinated are more than twice as likely to get re-infected.Hospitalization rates in unvaccinated people were a whopping 17 times higher than those in vaccinated persons according to a study published a few days ago by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC offers some really good news to COVID survivors who then get vaccinated. Those folks get a dramatic boost in their COVID immunity plus they get broader protection against new mutants such as the deadly COVID Delta variant.Vaccinations are free and readily available. They help to protect our entire community. If YOU get vaccinated, we are all better protected. Barbara Prager,Clyde Park Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Survivor Advice Immunology Medicine Hospital Covid Delta Cdc Health Care Provider Folks Vaccinate Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington deserves vote for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana Republicans turning our world upside down Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Letter to the editor: No better candidate for mayoral seat than Cunningham Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Letter to the editor: Gov. considers himself a master of many disciplines Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 Williams, Cheryl Lynn Posted: Sep. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back