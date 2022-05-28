Picture your family home, framed with blossoming bushes, trees and flowers, all fed by a spring. The spring has been the pride of the neighborhood, producing crystal clear water to drink, for cooking, to bathe in and more.
New neighbors move in, build some septic systems that leak, and use grey water for watering their lawns. More neighbors move in, generating additional sewage without effective disposal.
You begin to notice changes. Your drinking water takes on a strange color, tastes funny and the bath water smells. Uncomfortable bowel and bladder symptoms appear, even for your cat and dog. Your fish tank sprouts record-breaking amounts of algae, stinks like a cesspool, and guppies die like flies.
"It might be the water," someone says. Hummm.
So you sneak over one night to the next-door neighbors' septic tank, screw open the cap and pour some dye into the sewage. The effects don't take long to surface: dye appears in your drinking water, kitchen sink and bathtub.
Imagine your once pristine spring/pond as part of a river. Say, the Gallatin or Madison River. And the sewage? OMG! If you think, "A river runs through it," sign the petition to put Initiative 1-191 on the ballot. Ensure that the Gallatin and Madison Rivers stay healthy for decades to come. For more information contact: Cottonwood Environmental Law Center at Cottonwoodlaw.org.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.