Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy in arguments against masks, vaccination Jack Kligerman Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At many anti-vaxxer rallies I've seen women carrying signs that read “My Body, My Choice.” What those anti-vaxxers complain about is government interference in their own lives. I wonder if they would lend their signs to women who are defending their right to control their own bodies as they march against government restrictions on abortions.Here is something anti-vaxxers share with those who object to mask mandates: They want Big Government not to “infringe upon their liberty,” even though they want state and local governments to ban mask mandates and abortions. I hear echoes of Republican cries about “Big Brother is watching you” whenever laws protecting us from COVID are passed — or proposed — that will prevent the spread of the pandemic: which is what vaccines and mask-wearing are intended to do. But please, Big Brother, no abortions. It is very obvious that those who oppose mask mandates and refuse vaccinations have enlisted in the COVID Army. They contribute to the spread of the disease, both through transmission and the mutation of the virus into more virulent forms. And they do it voluntarily! My, my! That's their choice!So back to those who can make better use of the sign “My Body My Choice”: that is, those women and families who for one reason or another make the difficult choice to have an abortion. There doesn't seem to be a problem when governments and strangers get in between a woman and her uterus and institute a top down law that takes away one's individual choice. But to ask one to wear a mask or get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID? Is that an unconscious death wish for oneself and others? A form of population control? Jack KligermanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Abortion Local Government Law Politics Medicine Immunology Government Mandate Mask Vaccination Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: The city commission's hypocrisy on watering restrictions Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Montana feels lasting impact of the war in Afghanistan Posted: 12 a.m. Montana ratepayers will get day in court over utility pre-approval Posted: 5:45 p.m. Hospitals filled to the brim as COVID surges again in Montana Posted: 4 p.m. Lightning, wildfire and bureaucracy: The Woods Creek story Posted: Sep. 6, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back