On July 12th, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle ran a front-page article on a proposed gravel pit between Highway 191 and the Gallatin River in Gallatin Gateway. The story was well written, highlighting potential negative effects on groundwater, air and aquifer quality, and traffic. The article did not touch on the very real risk of damage to the Gallatin River. The open pit mine would extend to within a half mile of a gorgeous section of the river that flows through farmland and pastures. I have fished this area many times… it has fabulous clear water and is home to a great abundance of trout.
My utmost concern is that the main players in this undertaking have not presented any information on the effects that the gravel pit will have on the river. I went to a gathering of concerned neighbors on July 5th at which one of the owners of the land where the pit will operate made a presentation, and he conceded that neither he, nor the mine operator TMC, had any specific information on what the effects would be. The most astounding fact is that they are not required to know this… no environmental impact statement is required when someone proposes operating a gravel pit! The Department of Environmental Quality does not even require a public hearing; rather, they will call a hearing ONLY if one is requested.
Thankfully, concerned citizens requested a public hearing, which will be held on Tuesday, July 25th at 6:00 p.m. at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center at 145 Mill St. Please attend if you have concerns about the possible negative effects of this open pit mine.
Paul Larson
Gallatin Gateway
