Regarding Mr. Michael Bittner's letter to the editor on April 1. I agree with the idea of term limits for congress. My suggestion regarding on how it should work is the person serving would receive the same pay that they receive at work, their job would be held and after serving they would return to it. They would receive expenses for serving so no out of pocket cost.
They would not be able to lobby or work for the government unless they did so to return to a job there. This would make them true servants of the public.