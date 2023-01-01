I recently noted the Chronicle's editorial on Gov. Gianforte's problems providing transparency to Montana citizens. Speaking of transparency, today I contacted the governor's office and my elected state senator to request how much taxpayer money the governor is spending to sue the BLM for allowing bison to graze on federal (public) land.
This past summer while traveling in north central Montana I was appalled to see the damage that cattle have caused in stomping out native cottonwood trees along the Upper Missouri River. The old trees are dying out and few young trees are replacing them. As we all know native bison grazed in this area in harmony with the native vegetation, including cottonwood trees, for thousands of years. It makes good scientific sense to allow bison to graze on some of these public lands to help protect the native vegetation.
Why is the governor doing this? Is this what the majority of Montana citizens want? Or is Gianforte attempting to placate some of his big campaign donors?
As a taxpayer, I will look forward to knowing just how much money he is expending on this very dubious lawsuit.
Orville Bach
Bozeman
