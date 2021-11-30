Support Local Journalism


How soon before Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale take credit for the projects to be built under the Biden bipartisan infrastructure bill that they voted against? Will they wait for the first shovel of dirt to be moved on the first project? Or, will they be like Republican Rep. Gary Palmer from Alabama, also a nay vote who recently touted the benefits to his constituents?

I bet on the latter, but either way, you know they will try to take credit for the benefits this bill will bring to Montanans.

Ruth Kopec

Bozeman

