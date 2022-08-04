A Bozeman man is charged with five felonies after threatening violence against elected city officials for failing to deal with the city’s “overpopulation catastrophe,” saying his rent had gone up 80%. The daughter of working class, retired, fixed income parents writes in an April Chronicle that her mom and dad are on the verge of being forced out of their long time Bozeman home by a near doubling of their property taxes in a single year. Candidates run ads castigating wealthy outsiders for driving up housing costs and making it virtually impossible for working people to live here. Long established, family neighborhoods are threatened by towering mega buildings.
The Chronicle throws some cold water on the governor’s “Come Home Montana,” campaign, noting that his come back to Montana economic/jobs plan “is being met with anger from Montanans who never left the state and are now facing soaring housing prices fueled by well-heeled newcomers who think nothing of writing a check for a $800,000-plus home,” editorializing, “Be Careful What You Wish For.” White hot growth and development continues unabated and under-regulated. Should have seen it coming ? Yes! December, 1995 issue of GQ Magazine; “The Californication of Montana”.... “First came the writers. Then the actors. Now an onslaught of rootless West Coasters....” And yes! As a teacher and truck driver running for the Montana House of Representatives in 1974, my campaign handout read, “We must not allow Montana to fall victim to the same economic and political forces that have so quickly transformed such states as Colorado.” In the 1970s it was Colorado. Now it’s nationwide. Montana: "A River Runs TO It!"
Unfortunately we fell victim to the economic lure of virtually unfettered growth and development. But, we are not innocents. We’re accessories. Now, how to stop the bleeding?
