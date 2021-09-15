Letter to the editor: How can we all continue to look the other way? Arthur Sainsbury Sep 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was the best of times, the worst of times. The city government has made it clear without condition that it is at war with poverty. Unfortunately, the city’s vision for eradicating poverty is to quietly push out the poor and desperate masses to make room for America’s outdoor loving remote workforce. They assure us they are tackling the issue, and as my property taxes rise I have to wonder: Where is that money going?They make clear their dedication to making Bozeman an “inclusive” “progressive” bastion of the west by painting crosswalks and checking all the boxes. But when it comes down to any sort of action they leaving us wanting. The drum beat of gentrification continues as the trailer parks are bulldozed and the high rises erected. The middle class people like myself mostly look the other way as long as we get to check Zillow and greedily tabulate the equity. But I ask sincerely to the woke residents around me: Can’t we all win, without making the stakes for losing so high? How can we continue to look the other way as more and more Bozemanites are living in cars and tents? I do not expect the city government to come up with an answer as there is no profit in it for them. Can we do better? Arthur SainsburyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High Rise Politics Economics Sociology Building Industry Bastion Middle Class Bozeman Dedication People Poverty Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Grinwis, Don A. Posted: 1 a.m. MacSween, Alistair "Al" Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Fundamental changes needed to deal with climate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Streamline provides a crucial service for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Officials should speed timber project south of town Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back