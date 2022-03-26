I’ve heard of sore losers, but never before have I seen so many sore winners!
In the 2020 election, Montana voted for Donald Trump. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R) was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and Sen. Steve Daines (R) was reelected to the U.S. Senate. We replaced Gov. Steve Bullock (D) with Gov. Greg Gianforte (R). Our state Legislature is controlled by the Republican Party.
According to at least ten Republican members of the Montana state legislature, however, these results are suspect and they must spend our tax dollars investigating non-existent fraud. Rep. Jane Gillette (R-Bozeman) is one of the signatories on a letter requesting a special session to investigate the state’s election security.
Let me make this very clear: I am a Democrat. I voted a straight Democratic ticket. My candidates lost. I am unhappy. I am frustrated. I am also certain that the election was free and fair; there was no widespread fraud.
If I can accept that the 2020 election was fair, why can’t the Republicans who won, including Rep. Gillette, accept that it was fair? Rather than wasting time and tax dollars pandering to their base, why not devote those same resources to addressing the real problems that Montanans face?
