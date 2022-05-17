Can one neighborhood champion the cause for affordable housing in the Gallatin Valley? Yes, and it is already under construction.
Bozeman’s Headwaters Community Housing Trust (HCHT) is the organization behind the new Bridger View subdivision next to Story Mill Park. For those who are unfamiliar, HCHT is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting sustainable and affordable housing development in the Gallatin Valley. Bozeman is an increasingly expensive place to live, and that’s where Bridger View comes in. What residents of Bozeman need to know is that this humble development is a nationally acclaimed and innovative project with a promise to make Bozeman a more affordable place to live. Of the 62 homes being built, 31 will be sold by the HCHT as permanently affordable properties. The ownership of the land is retained by HCHT through the community land trust model and leased to the homeowner in a 99 year agreement. Through this, the HCHT is able to ensure that the owner of the home is benefitting from the financial security of home ownership, but is not acquiring wealth through the market. The home is then resold at an affordable rate, with only the cost of improvements and inflation contributing to the resale price.
It is imperative to the future of Bozeman for the public to support Bridger View as well as other future projects from the HCHT. Why? Because there will never be a better time to act in support of the middle class in Bozeman. So how can you help?
The biggest roadblock for an affordable neighborhood is our city ordinance. Without significant public approval, projects like these will be nipped in the bud and replaced by cheap, run-of-the mill suburbs which drive up housing costs and consume large plots of land in this valley we call home.
