Letter to the editor: Housing mill levy not needed, other money available Tom Beausoleil Oct 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman City Commission is proposing two bonds and a mill levy in the November election. The housing mill levy is not needed, as other funding is available for this need.The solution is simple: sell the Story Mansion. The mansion was bought without voter approval in 2003 for $1.3 million. It has since had more than $3 million in renovations and is allocated over $26,000 each year for operating funds.In 2007 the city commission declared it a park to make it more difficult for a future city commission to sell. Before COVID-19 the appraised value of the mansion was over $1.5 million, likely worth a lot more today. As the city proposed these funds would be used to set up a revolving fund for affordable housing at no taxpayer expense. In addition it would put this property back on the tax rolls.Talk to city commission candidates. If they won’t agree to sell the mansion, they are not interested in solving the housing issue of Bozeman, they just want to increase taxes for local residents which further raises the cost of housing. Vote no on the housing mill levy. Tom BeausoleilBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Levy Housing Mansion Economics Finance Revenue Building Industry Tax Story Revolving Fund Fund Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Williamson, Kathryn Ruth Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' tax and spend spree will hurt Montanans Posted: 12:15 a.m. People in business for Oct. 17, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham can foster real change for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We'd be lucky to have Bowen serve as municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back