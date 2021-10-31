Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Cecelia Egeland Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The solution to the housing crisis will not be found in taxing the people in our community. Vote no on the community housing levy.After endless study, financial investment and hand wringing by the city the housing shortage is worse than ever. Why give them more money? Especially since officials have admitted they do not have a clear plan for the money.I have been actively engaged in real estate sales, building and renovation for 30 years. I have some strong opinions about this subject. My solution — stop doing what you are doing.The price of housing will never come down until we create more. That is simply economics. There are many local hardworking builders who would provide affordable housing but the road blocks have been embedded for years. Solution — hire more planners and building inspectors. Foster a team approach with our building community instead of an adversarial one. I have had the opportunity to build in Billings, Lewistown and Livingston. Each of those planning departments assisted me with providing housing in their community. Their help was invaluable.Alarmingly, three years ago I had the idea of providing affordable housing via developing a mobile home community where you could purchase a new home for a fraction of the market average. I was told by the mayor of Bozeman that they would never approve it because it was not suitable housing. How many others like me have been turned away by the taste police?Our rental market should be seeing some relief with the hundreds of apartments being built but the availability of single family homes is decreasing thus driving prices up dramatically.In 2020 in Gallatin County the average home price was $600,000. Currently it is $777,000. Higher market values equals higher taxable values equals more money for the city. Cecelia EgelandBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Price Levy Economics Building Industry Commerce Money Market Value Availability Housing Rental Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. People in business for Oct. 31, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has served us well, deserves our vote Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans a perfect fit for municipal judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back