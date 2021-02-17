What a shame Reps. Gillette, Carlson, and Jedediah and Caleb Hinkle are for voting for House Bill 137. This bill rolls back protections against using e-cigarettes indoors which the Gallatin Board of Health established in 2018.
At a time when youth vaping has reached epidemic proportions, this move is an attack on our children’s health.
This bill would also prevent Bozeman from adopting any new policies, like the city commission is currently considering, to safeguard public health from e-cigarettes and any new products Big Tobacco creates targeting kids.
Montanans fought for years to protect bar and restaurant workers and their patrons from secondhand smoke exposure. Going to work or out to dinner shouldn’t put your health at risk.
Montana’s Clean Indoor Air Act passed before e-cigarettes were popular. Local communities were right to take action against e-cigarettes since e-cigarette aerosol contains nicotine, carcinogens, heavy metals, other chemicals and ultrafine particles.
People with lung conditions such as asthma and allergies will be at greater risk. None of us should be forced to breathe these chemicals, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that compromises respiratory function.
The people’s house has failed us. Now, we must demand our Sens. John Esp, Gordon Vance, Walt Sales and anyone else you know, vote no on HB 137.
