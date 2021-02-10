I am writing this as a public school counselor and my heart hurts.
House Bill 112 is full of hate and fear. Do you know that suicide is the third leading cause of death in young adults from 15-24 years of age and that LGBTQ youth are more likely to attempt than their peers? This is because continued bias, family rejection and discrimination (like HB 112) makes these kids feel undeserving of basic human rights and respect.
Being transgender is not a choice, I assure you. It is, quite simply, who someone is and who they are is not wrong. I am disgusted that 62 legislators in my state believe they have the right to impose their antiquated beliefs of morality onto children.
Have any of you actually worked with transgender youth? Do you understand the courage it takes to be ok with yourself when so much of the world is telling you otherwise? I have had transgender students fall apart in my arms because of people like you. I’ve seen them kicked out of their homes. While you’re causing irreparable harm to kids, you’re also taking away a district's right to advocate for its students. As educators, that’s our biggest job — to protect our students. I will not stand by and watch while others make them feel like they are anything less than the incredible kids they are.
HB 112 ignores the advice of medical experts and research. It disregards NCAA rules. It does not represent the values of the MEA or the MFPE nor the ones I grew up with as child in Montana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.