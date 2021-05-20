On June 1, House Bill 102 goes into effect on our college campuses. For all those who claim to be opposed to the overreach of government, this is one takes the cake.
HB 102 strips the Board of Regents' ability to enforce gun restriction and puts it right into the hands of the legislature. At what cost do we continue to use the Second Amendment as a means to justify this? Not allowing concealed weapons on an educational campus is not taking away your right to bear arms. You can still bear them – just not at an institution responsible for the education of young individuals. Seems quite appropriate if you ask me. Ask our founding fathers. In fact, ask James Madison who proposed the Second Amendment. In October of 1824 at a board meeting for the University of Virginia, he as well as Thomas Jefferson, were in support of the board declaration that stated, “No student shall keep or use weapons of any kind …”
There’s plenty of research to show that guns on campus allow for more violence, mass shootings and suicides. Just because you hold a concealed weapon permit does not mean you are trained to respond to active shooters. Military and law enforcement spend hours upon hours practicing for this so I’m not quite sure what makes someone who has received a quick one-day online safety course on this material feel like he or she is adequately prepared to respond to a crisis situation and save the populace due to a cowboy-hero fantasy.
As a public mental health educator, a prior university employee, a mother, a wife to an avid hunter and an MEA member, I am asking you all to consider the consequences of this beyond feeling like your Second Amendment rights “threatened.”