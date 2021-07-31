Letter to the editor: Hosting exchange students an experience to cherish Sierra Drake Jul 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have been deeply blessed with friendships from around the world. I am lucky to be the matchmaker for local Montana families and international teens that will live out their 'American Dreams'. At a young age, my parents exposed my sister and me to foreign cultures by hosting numerous exchange students in my hometown of Gig Harbor, Washington. We had two spare rooms, so we would often host a pair at a time and cherished learning about their traditions.Our Japanese students would teach us origami and how to sing “twinkle twinkle” in Japanese. I remember teaching our students how to rollerblade in our driveway. We loved having big sisters and big brothers from another country. By my sophomore year in college, I was ready to jump into my own study abroad in Guayaquil, Ecuador. I lived with a wonderful host family and bonded deeply with my host sisters. After over a decade, I traveled back to Ecuador and I was welcomed back into mi familia. In 2012, I began a new cultural adventure, working with ICES (icesusa.org) as a local coordinator in my Montana hometown, Bozeman! I successfully found homes for eight exchange students in my first year and welcomed them into this beautiful state. In my second year, I helped make this opportunity possible for 18 students.In 2016, my family hosted our own exchange student, Emilie, from Denmark. One of our favorite memories together was during the holidays when she taught us how to make Danish cookies. Especially with the global pandemic, it's so important to maintain global connections. I highly encourage others to join me in this adventure by becoming a host family. You may contact me to learn more: sdrake@icesusa.org Sierra DrakeBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Exchange Student Emilie Student Education Ethnology Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: School board should focus on excellence, not division Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We must respect the property of our neighbors Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Work to make America a beacon of systemic humanity Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: MSU should require COVID-19 vaccinations for students Posted: July 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: Stewardship act would sustain our outdoor economy Posted: July 30, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back