Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I have been deeply blessed with friendships from around the world. I am lucky to be the matchmaker for local Montana families and international teens that will live out their 'American Dreams'. At a young age, my parents exposed my sister and me to foreign cultures by hosting numerous exchange students in my hometown of Gig Harbor, Washington. We had two spare rooms, so we would often host a pair at a time and cherished learning about their traditions.

Our Japanese students would teach us origami and how to sing “twinkle twinkle” in Japanese. I remember teaching our students how to rollerblade in our driveway. We loved having big sisters and big brothers from another country.

By my sophomore year in college, I was ready to jump into my own study abroad in Guayaquil, Ecuador. I lived with a wonderful host family and bonded deeply with my host sisters. After over a decade, I traveled back to Ecuador and I was welcomed back into mi familia. In 2012, I began a new cultural adventure, working with ICES (icesusa.org) as a local coordinator in my Montana hometown, Bozeman! I successfully found homes for eight exchange students in my first year and welcomed them into this beautiful state. In my second year, I helped make this opportunity possible for 18 students.

In 2016, my family hosted our own exchange student, Emilie, from Denmark. One of our favorite memories together was during the holidays when she taught us how to make Danish cookies. Especially with the global pandemic, it's so important to maintain global connections. I highly encourage others to join me in this adventure by becoming a host family. You may contact me to learn more: sdrake@icesusa.org

Sierra Drake

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe