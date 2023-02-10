Let the news come to you

I am writing as a 40-year citizen of Gallatin County and a retired RN-Family Nurse Practitioner who worked with patients with physical and mental health conditions in Bozeman for over 33 years.

First, I want to commend Bozeman Health for providing Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) near the ER. These services are the one right door into the health care system for those in mental health crisis because PES provides a thorough evaluation with qualified psychiatric staff. At the hospital, physical problems that contribute to the mental state can also be diagnosed and treated.

I have grave concerns, however, about the Gallatin County Commission's plan to fund a for-profit mental health crisis business from Arizona called, “Connections” near Safeway on 19th. Like the failed Hope House, “Connections” would be separated from the hospital infrastructure required to provide the most-effective, safest patient care. Discharging patients without an accurate diagnosis, effective treatment and successful stabilization compounds their risk of recurring crisis, long-term disability, and death.

