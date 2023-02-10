I am writing as a 40-year citizen of Gallatin County and a retired RN-Family Nurse Practitioner who worked with patients with physical and mental health conditions in Bozeman for over 33 years.
First, I want to commend Bozeman Health for providing Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) near the ER. These services are the one right door into the health care system for those in mental health crisis because PES provides a thorough evaluation with qualified psychiatric staff. At the hospital, physical problems that contribute to the mental state can also be diagnosed and treated.
I have grave concerns, however, about the Gallatin County Commission's plan to fund a for-profit mental health crisis business from Arizona called, “Connections” near Safeway on 19th. Like the failed Hope House, “Connections” would be separated from the hospital infrastructure required to provide the most-effective, safest patient care. Discharging patients without an accurate diagnosis, effective treatment and successful stabilization compounds their risk of recurring crisis, long-term disability, and death.
A more positive and effective approach for spending our tax dollars would be to provide essential mental health preventive services that help patients stay out of crisis, like medication management, housing, day treatment programs and treatment courts.
The one right door for citizens in mental health crisis is PES at our nonprofit hospital, that has a legal obligation to provide crisis care at no cost to the county. We need to let Bozeman Health provide crisis care as other hospitals in Montana do and not try to duplicate services in an inadequate way.
I commend Bozeman Health for providing psychiatric Emergency Services and look forward to Bozeman Health activating its plan to provide inpatient psychiatric care soon.
Thank you to everyone working to improve mental health care for our most vulnerable.
Kimberly E. Kotur
Bozeman
