Why is the hospital still trying to kill us?
So today, April 9, at 7 a.m., I went to Bozeman Deaconness to get some blood work done. Now that I am two weeks past my second shot I am getting things done that have been put off for a year — like my monthly blood work.
As I approached the entrance I saw a young woman without a mask coming from behind me to my right. As I am screened by the guard for COVID-19 symptoms, she blithely walks past me and, maskless, greets her masked co-workers.
I then wander down to my blood lab, only to find a sign telling me it is closed and to go to “Lab 1 at Entrance 5" No map. Maps on the wall have no entrances noted. I finally find one map that shows Entrance One’s location and deduce that Entrance 5 must be as far from Entrance One as possible and take the underground laybyrinth and arrive successfully at the elevator for Lab One, Brown Building, Entrance 5 (all without a ball of string).
What is the point of having a patient messaging system if you aren’t going to use it to tell patients their blood lab has been moved and where it has been relocated? Or a sign where patients have to play detective to find out where it went?
What is the point of screening at the door while staff blithely ignore the hospital's mask mandate, setting a poor example for the entire community?
If they can’t do these basic things, what other basic things are they missing, possibly with tragic consequences?