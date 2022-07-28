It sounds like Bozeman Health is avoiding the Affordable Care Act mandate to address mental health and substance abuse needs locally.
Sending patients to the state hospital via a holding tank, run by an out of state organization, is a medieval method of dealing with persons suffering with mental illness.
Are we de-evolving? Is Bozeman Health not wanting the “stain” of a neuropsychiatric unit to sully its projected image of being the servant of "Mayberry Bozeman,” the perfect little mountain town for wealthy folks to build their private jet hangers? We don’t have those “problems” so prevalent in large cities! Let's just sweep them over to our overpopulated and understaffed state institution where draconian medications can do the job!
With proper medical staff, training and care, these issues can be attended here in Bozeman. Access to friends and loved ones make recovery possible, more caring and less costly.
Use tax dollars to provide outpatient services preventing mental health crises before they happen!
Rather than serving the needs of mental health individuals here in our own community, our hospital is opting for warehousing solutions? This is not a solution: it's denial and transfer.
Now do the right thing!
• Provide care for local patients in crisis, at our own nonprofit hospital!
• Hire providers licensed and experienced in running a neuropsychiatric unit.
• Invest resources to help the hospital build a program that can serve patients in crisis.
With all the Deaconess expansion, surely there’s room that can be used for this service?
Thank you for attending this most urgent request. We are all connected and our care for the weakest among us is the measure of our strength as a viable and loving community.
