It sounds like Bozeman Health is avoiding the Affordable Care Act mandate to address mental health and substance abuse needs locally. 

Sending patients to the state hospital via a holding tank, run by an out of state organization, is a medieval method of dealing with persons suffering with mental illness.

 Are we de-evolving? Is Bozeman Health not wanting the “stain” of a neuropsychiatric unit to sully its projected image of being the servant of "Mayberry Bozeman,” the perfect little mountain town for wealthy folks to build their private jet hangers? We don’t have those “problems” so prevalent in large cities! Let's just sweep them over to our overpopulated and understaffed state institution where draconian medications can do the job!

Collette Brooks-Hops

Bozeman

