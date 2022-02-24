My sincere apologies to our school trustees. The last two years have been the hardest of my teaching career. While I have not agreed with all of your decisions, your tireless efforts to forge consensus during a pandemic have been commendable. To witness your selfless service to our community, and then accuse you of malicious intent toward children is preposterous, cruel and shameless. The lack of respect, empathy, and compassion directed at you is horrifying.
This is a grand waste of your time and taxpayer money. If this group cared about public education, they would never pursue such a diversion of resources from the very task they espouse to support — educating children. As an educator of almost 30 years, I certainly have had my share of disagreements with school boards. It never occurred to me to hop on a litigious bandwagon and sue to get my way.
Our country’s citizens have been emboldened to demand, challenge, threaten, and insult without regard for pedagogy, science, and years of experience on the front lines; they fancy themselves qualified to dictate curriculum, policy and best practice. Consequently, we will soon lose our teachers; the experienced teachers who remember a time where they were actually respected, and new teachers, who, in their right minds, would not consider entering a profession that is so widely belittled by the general public.
Other charges demand you remove materials supporting conversations of gender identity and LGBTQ issues. This portion of the diatribe erases Bozeman student’s right out of our schools. Are these the same people who tried to scrub conversations of race out of our narrative? Will we join the laughing stock ranks of Tennessee schools and ban Holocaust materials?
I am horrified, embarrassed, and truly apologetic for the bad behavior of my fellow citizens.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.