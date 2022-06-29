Ah, Freedom! The 4th of July is nearly upon us, a time to celebrate the second longest lasting democratic republic in the world (The U.S. is eclipsed only by San Marino, a tiny state founded in the 4th Century). Our family tradition is to read aloud the Declaration of Independence—the whole thing, word for word. This year, I’ll do my share of paragraphs, and then listen to others recite the litany of grievances against that dastardly King George III.
Whilst this is going on, it will be impossible not to be thinking about the battle cries of white supremacists; diatribes against science, scientists, and fact-checkers; death threats against elected officials and election workers; efforts to ban books, censure teachers, and censor librarians; promises to remove reproductive rights from women and voting rights from minority groups; and the ranting of pseudo-apoplectic radio celebrities about MAGA magazines for AR-15s.
On this Independence Day, I’ll be wondering how so many people have succumbed to the mass psychosis of Trump’s Big Lie. It’s as if they’ve chosen to be liberated from reality, sanctioning brazen attempts to subvert democratic norms, overturn elections, and undermine the rule of law.
I believe most Americans are sensible patriots, and I hope that lots of Republican voters are paying attention to the committee’s televised hearings. Detractors keep harping on the Democrat majority composition of the group (which is the result of Republican leaders’ intransigence), rather than focusing on the morally compelling content of the proceedings, which to date have featured almost exclusively Republican witnesses. I have faith that many Trump supporters will soon realize that the former president is and always will be a Republican in Name Only, and that Liz Cheney is the real deal.
