What is the Republican-controlled Legislature doing with the super majority Montanans handed them at the ballot last November? Working hard to overturn the will of the voters and take away our constitutional right to make laws via the ballot. It’s a cynical power grab and it must be stopped.
Earlier this month, the Montana House of Representatives passed four bills (HB 670, HB 683, HB 701 and HB 707) that overturn the will of the voters, rewriting the marijuana initiative and stealing the money voters dedicated for conservation when we approved I-190. They won’t admit the disdain they have for the voters and instead hide behind empty arguments about the constitutionality of I-190. Lest their intentions remain unclear, look at HB 651, a bill that would require Montanans to get approval from the Legislature before placing a citizen initiative on the ballot.
Our constitutional right to make policy via the ballot is not subject to approval by the legislature. Perhaps they need a reminder that they work for us and not the other way around. All five of these bills are headed to the Montana Senate where hopefully cooler and more sensible heads will prevail.