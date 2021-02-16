With Bidens victory Nov. 3, I foolishly thought we could breathe easier — how wrong I was.
The 101 days since election have been bedlam with the public seeming either numb or indifferent. Nearly half our nation is mesmerized by a man whose lack of leadership is largely responsible for coronavirus deaths of nearly one-half million Americans. He neglected his presidential duties for ensuring peaceful transition of power, hampering distribution of coronavirus vaccine while preoccupied with arousing white supremacists to help him incite insurrection to overturn the election. These past weeks there is affirmation of his breaking the law by attempting to get voting officials overturn the Georgia election, a felony.
Steve Daines was one of 11 senators who intended voting overturning the electoral votes on Jan. 6. When the insurrectionists invaded the capital, Daines lost his courage and voted to accept Biden. He, Rosendale and Gianforte had a photo showing they congratulated Biden, but Daines is one of the Republican senators who has decided to go against his oath and vote against impeaching Trump who has broken Constitutional law in his coup attempt to negate the Electoral College vote.
Spineless Republicans are supporting Trump’s violent base by excusing the Trump incited capital invasion. Trump dissed Pence for verifying Biden’s election. You can’t miss capitol insurrectionists yelling on video, “Hang Pence!”
I counted more than 35 Chronicle letters, an editorial and a guest column from Helena since Jan. 9 shaming Daines, many suggesting he resign. Several also criticized Gianforte and Rosendale. Rosendale has proven to be a spineless Trump sycophant.
I hope courageous Republicans like Liz Cheney (R-WY) can save the GOP, or I fear our last great democracy will succumb to dictatorship. All politicians should include JFK’s Profiles in Courage on their “must read” list!
